Relief for Golden Arrow passengers as more cops travel on buses

For months, Golden Arrow has been dealing with robberies and attacks on buses.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow commuters have welcomed the newly established bus enforcement unit.

Law enforcement officers have been catching buses since earlier this month to keep passengers and drivers safe following a rash of robberies.

Now, they have uniformed officers on their busses along with plainclothes officers patrolling undercover.

The company is focusing most of the resources on routes in Mitchells Plain, Philippi and Khayelitsha.

Golden Arrow's Gurshwin Adams said: “The chance of robberies always happens in these areas. We’ve flooded those areas with police members who are undercover and the new unit.”

Officers have so far ridden along on more than 3,000 trips and have made six arrests on offences including possession of dangerous weapons.

Passenger Gawa Carelse told Eyewitness News she felt safer since the deployment of the new unit.

“I was so nervous and used to take my rings off before travelling. Now, I am glad to see the new officers.”

The deployment is a collaboration between Golden Arrow and the City of Cape Town. It’s only a pilot project so far and is set to run until February.