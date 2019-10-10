Ranjeni Munusamy: Dhanajaya Naidoo's claims damaged my reputation

Journalist Ranjeny Munusamy filed another supporting affidavit to the commission, applying to cross-examine Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo to discredit his testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Tiso Blackstar senior journalist Ranjeni Munusamy said former Crime Intelligence official Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo's allegations against her have damaged her reputation.

On Wednesday, Munusamy said Naidoo's testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry must be rejected because he did not produce one shred of evidence to corroborate his claims.

In her lengthy submission, Munusamy maintained her innocence and said her name was linked to false claims.

She said she was shocked by the implication by Naidoo that she knowingly benefited from payments from the secret service account.

The journalist said that when she suspected her car was tampered with, her only recourse was to go to the police, hence her call to general Ray Lalla.

But she said she had no way of knowing this would result in fraudulent claims.



Munusamy said Naidoo's allegations that she benefited from a corrupt scheme already had a destructive impact on her, her career and the media industry.

She added that unlike Naidoo, she did not have the benefits of witness protection and was a target of a vicious campaign to assassinate her character and reputation.

She warned that trusting Naidoo's evidence would discredit the work of the commission.