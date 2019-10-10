Pope accepts resignation of New York bishop after abuse claims

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Pope accepts resignation of New York bishop after abuse claims

New York's Bishop John Jenik was suspended in 2018 pending a Church investigation into the alleged sexual assault in the 1980s.

FILE: Pope Francis presides the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday at St Peter’s Basilica on 19 April 2019 in the Vatican. Picture: AFP
FILE: Pope Francis presides the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday at St Peter’s Basilica on 19 April 2019 in the Vatican. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis officially accepted the resignation of New York's Bishop John Jenik on Thursday, who has been accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

Jenik was suspended in 2018 pending a Church investigation into the alleged assault, which reportedly took place in the 1980s while the American was pastor of a Bronx parish.

"Although the alleged incidents occurred decades ago, the Lay Review Board has concluded that the evidence is sufficient to find the allegation credible and substantiated," US Cardinal Timothy Dolan said at the time of the suspension.

The Vatican said Francis had accepted the 75-year-old's resignation, without providing any further details on the case.

Jenik has denied repeatedly molesting Michael Meenan between the ages of 13 and 17 during trips to his country house.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA