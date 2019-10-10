Pope accepts resignation of New York bishop after abuse claims
New York's Bishop John Jenik was suspended in 2018 pending a Church investigation into the alleged sexual assault in the 1980s.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis officially accepted the resignation of New York's Bishop John Jenik on Thursday, who has been accused of sexually abusing a teenager.
Jenik was suspended in 2018 pending a Church investigation into the alleged assault, which reportedly took place in the 1980s while the American was pastor of a Bronx parish.
"Although the alleged incidents occurred decades ago, the Lay Review Board has concluded that the evidence is sufficient to find the allegation credible and substantiated," US Cardinal Timothy Dolan said at the time of the suspension.
The Vatican said Francis had accepted the 75-year-old's resignation, without providing any further details on the case.
Jenik has denied repeatedly molesting Michael Meenan between the ages of 13 and 17 during trips to his country house.
Popular in World
-
Thousands of jobs saved by the buyout of UK's Thomas Cook stores
-
Guterres warns UN may not have enough money to pay staff next month
-
British PM Johnson facing no-deal Brexit cabinet rebellion - report
-
England v France, New Zealand v Italy World Cup games cancelled over typhoon
-
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion
-
Apple pulls Hong Kong app used by protesters after China warning
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.