Outa: Dudu Myeni case gives hope someone will be held accountable

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Thursday said that its case against former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni gave hope to South Africans that the perpetrators of state capture would be held accountable.

Outa and the Pilots Association South Africa brought an application before the Johannesburg High Court to have Myeni declared a delinquent director and accused her of pushing for dodgy deals at the broke airline, which contributed to its financial problems.

Myeni was not present in court on Thursday after missing two other appearances but sent her newly appointed lawyer.

Outa’s head of legal Stefanie Fick said the case against Myeni was important not just for civil society but also for the South African public.

“Let’s also give some hope to South Africans who have been listening to testimony at the state capture commission, it gives hope that maybe someone will be held accountable,” Fick said.

She said they'd brought this application because they did not believe Myeni was fit to serve on any other board.

Myeni’s lawyer Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi and his team were been given until 21 October to prepare for the beginning of trial.

“We are satisfied with the outcome. If we opposed the postponement, there was a danger that if successful then Dudu may have seized an opportunity to appeal that court decision, giving potential for another case-within-a case and further delays,” said Outa’s CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“We are happy with the conditions imposed by this outcome. The judge has made it clear that the court will not tolerate unnecessary delays.”