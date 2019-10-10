Zandile Gumede's assets seized
The NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a court order for her belongings to be placed under curatorship.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that its Asset Forfeiture Unit seized assets belonging to former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede in Umhlanga on Thursday morning.
The unit obtained a court order for her belongings to be placed under curatorship.
Gumede and several of her co-accused face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a 2016 waste collection tender worth over R200 million.
She maintained she was innocent but the African National Congress suspended her for months before removing her from her mayoral position in August.
The NPA's Natasha Kara said: “Due to the order, the assets will be put under curatorship pending the outcome of the criminal case. I understand that the property doesn’t belong to the ex-mayor, just the assets in there [are hers].”
