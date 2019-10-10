MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes
MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner concedes that the service should have given subscribers a heads up about the new billing system.
MultiChoice South Africa CEO Mark Rayner has apologised to DStv subscribers who were affected by changes to its billing system.
A number of subscribers reported being overcharged on their monthly bills.
Rayner advises that DStv has implemented a new billing in an effort to simplify account payments for a range of services.
In consolidating the process, DStv Price Lock customers were billed in advance, in a once-off adjustment, to align payment dates.
DStv Price Lock customers were billed twice for a specific line item on their accounts, Rayner explains.
In the month of October, the customers got billed twice for that component.Mark Rayner, CEO - MultiChoice South Africa
Subscribers have been reassured that this once-off adjustment will not affect the overall cost or duration of their Price Lock contracts.
We tried to consolidate our complicated account structure. In doing that, we made a couple of slip-ups.Mark Rayner, CEO - MultiChoice South Africa
Rayner apologises for not notifying DStv subscribers about the billing changes in advance.
We can't be excused for making that clear to customers upfront.Mark Rayner, CEO - MultiChoice South Africa
We certainly don't believe we did a good job of communicating. We do apologise for that.Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa
