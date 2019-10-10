Motata found guilty of misconduct, fined R1.1m

Retired Judge Nkola Motata has been found guilty of misconduct and ordered to pay more than R1 million.

The Judicial Service Commission has ordered that Motata shall pay a fine of just over R1,152,000.

The fine must be paid to the South African Judicial Education Institute.

The JSC questioned Motata's conduct after he drove his car through a wall in Hurlingham in 2007.

It found he was racist and lacked integrity.