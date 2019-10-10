Mossel Bay still reeling from youth murders, says town mayor

On Monday, 16-year-old Khuselo Ndanda was stabbed at Hillcrest Secondary School and former learner Michaela Booysen (17) was also killed in the area over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Mossel Bay Mayor Harry Levendal said that the Garden Route town was still reeling following the murders of two youths this week.

On Monday, 16-year-old Khuselo Ndanda was stabbed at Hillcrest Secondary School.

Three teenagers who attend the same school were arrested in connection with the knife attack and appeared in the local magistrates court on Wednesday.

Michaela Booysen (17), a former learner of the same school, was also killed in the area over the weekend.

It's believed the deceased's attackers tried to rob her and a friend. She died after apparently being struck over the head.

Levendal said the crimes were shocking: "The dastardly deeds by criminal elements who target young and defenceless women and girls in our community are utterly shocking and I implore the SAPS to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators."