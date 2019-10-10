Mossel Bay still reeling from youth murders, says town mayor

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mossel Bay still reeling from youth murders, says town mayor

On Monday, 16-year-old Khuselo Ndanda was stabbed at Hillcrest Secondary School and former learner Michaela Booysen (17) was also killed in the area over the weekend.

Mossel Bay. Picture: mosselbay.gov.za
Mossel Bay. Picture: mosselbay.gov.za
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Mossel Bay Mayor Harry Levendal said that the Garden Route town was still reeling following the murders of two youths this week.

On Monday, 16-year-old Khuselo Ndanda was stabbed at Hillcrest Secondary School.

Three teenagers who attend the same school were arrested in connection with the knife attack and appeared in the local magistrates court on Wednesday.

Michaela Booysen (17), a former learner of the same school, was also killed in the area over the weekend.

It's believed the deceased's attackers tried to rob her and a friend. She died after apparently being struck over the head.

Levendal said the crimes were shocking: "The dastardly deeds by criminal elements who target young and defenceless women and girls in our community are utterly shocking and I implore the SAPS to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA