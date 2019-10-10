Mkhwebane won't oppose McBride's application to suspend remedial action
The parties will head to court in two weeks’ time with an agreement to put the remedial action on ice.
JOHANNESBURG - The legal team of the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride has made it over their first hurdle to review a Public Protector report with Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office confirming it will not oppose an interim order to suspend the remedial action.
The parties will walk into court in two weeks’ time with an agreement to put the remedial action on ice, while the parties prepare for a full review application.
Mkhwebane released a report last week which found an Ipid deputy director was irregularly appointed, and the whistleblower was unfairly suspended.
The Public Protector's office has told McBride's attorney that they would not oppose an urgent application to suspend the enforcement of remedial action in the recent damning report.
McBride, the watchdog body's head of investigation Matthew Sesoko and six others, filed an application this week to first suspend the remedial action, before taking the report on judicial review.
The Public Protector's head of legal services Alfred Mhlongo said it was normal practice for the office not to oppose interim orders suspending the enforcement of remedial action.
In the second part of the matter, the applicants ask the court to declare the report and its remedial action invalid and set it aside.
Mhlongo said they were in the process of instructing an external legal team with respect to this aspect of the case.
Popular in Local
-
Gumede feels 'violated' after house raid
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rain set for Gauteng
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
ConCourt rules in favour of Stellenbosch University's language policy
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Myeni to ask for another postponement after appointing new lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.