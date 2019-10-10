Mbalula extends public, civil participation on e-toll consultations

There've been growing calls for the scrapping of the tolling system, with President Cyril Ramaphosa instructing Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to come up with an amicable solution to the problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has granted an extension for the public and civil society organisations to take part in further consultations on the future of e-tolls in Gauteng.

There've been growing calls for the scrapping of the tolling system, with President Cyril Ramaphosa instructing Mbalula to come up with an amicable solution to the problem.

Transport Ministry spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said this was a matter that could not be rushed.

"The minister has cautioned against rushing the process. You will know that this is a complex and sensitive matter, it is a matter of national importance and it should not be subjected to mechanical procedures and timetables. All ideas and all options must be thoroughly ventilated."

The system has racked up over R20 billion rand in debt, with motorists refusing to foot the bill.