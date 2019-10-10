Madibaz appoint ex-Bafana midfielder Van Heerden as technical specialist coach

The 36-year-old midfielder has been assisting the Nelson Mandela University team in recent years but now has a specific role in the management team.

CAPE TOWN - Madibaz Football Club have appointed former Bafana Bafana midfielder Elrio van Heerden as their technical specialist coach.

Van Heerden will assist head coach Wayne Iveson.

“Madibaz Football has a proud history of growing Port Elizabeth talent and investing in the next generation of quality local coaches. Elrio is an international star, having left for Europe as an 18-year-old to play professionally and, since returning to South Africa, has been coaching young players in the city," said Mark Tommy, the Madibaz Sport football manager.

“He also assisted Madibaz to gain promotion to the A section at the 2018 USSA (University Sport South Africa) tournament. We are really excited to have secured his services and his work with the students has been amazing. The players look up to him as an international quality player and admire his work ethic and tactical astuteness.”

Tommy said the appointment was in line with the university’s ideal of a case for change to grow the quality and professional sports experience of their talented footballers.

Van Heerden, who earned 37 caps for South African national team, said it was amazing to be back where his soccer journey started over two decades ago.

"It’s always good to come back to where you started and give something back to the young players of today, trying to help them reach new heights," Van Heerden said.

"It’s been a wonderful career for me and I have picked up the experience in professional soccer which I hope to pass on to the Madibaz players to help them achieve on the field."