KZN traditional healer arrested for allegedly drugging, raping 2 women

JOHANNESBURG - A traditional healer was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping two women in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 32-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted the two women during separate meetings in Durban between August and September.

He’s accused of drugging the women before raping them.

The police’s Jay Naicker said in one of the cases, the woman was held hostage for several days before she managed to escape.

“The traditional dealer approached the women and offered his services to perform cleansing ceremonies. The women were made to drink a concoction which made them dizzy. They woke up later and realised they had been raped.”

The man is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Friday.