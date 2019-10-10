KZN traditional healer arrested for allegedly drugging, raping 2 women
The 32-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted the two women during separate meetings in Durban between august and last month.
JOHANNESBURG - A traditional healer was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping two women in KwaZulu-Natal.
The 32-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted the two women during separate meetings in Durban between August and September.
He’s accused of drugging the women before raping them.
The police’s Jay Naicker said in one of the cases, the woman was held hostage for several days before she managed to escape.
“The traditional dealer approached the women and offered his services to perform cleansing ceremonies. The women were made to drink a concoction which made them dizzy. They woke up later and realised they had been raped.”
The man is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Friday.
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rain set for Gauteng
-
Gumede feels 'violated' after house raid
-
ConCourt rules in favour of Stellenbosch University's language policy
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Myeni to ask for another postponement after appointing new lawyer
-
Foreign nationals 'tired of these South Africans' as they look to leave SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.