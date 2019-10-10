Kevin Hart back at work following car crash
The actor spent 10 days in hospital after suffering three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu in September.
LOS ANGELES - Kevin Hart has returned to work following his car crash.
The 'Ride Along' star spent 10 days in hospital after suffering three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu in September, and this week, he finally returned to work after taking time away from his career to recover.
According to TMZ, Hart is promoting his upcoming movie Jumanji: The Next Level - which is a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - through a marketing campaign, which requires his presence but isn't too strenuous for the star, who is not yet fully healed.
Hart, 40, was said to be determined to fulfil his commitments as best he could and was on set for the marketing campaign for two hours a day on Monday and Tuesday.
Sources said he would return for another two hours of work on Thursday and claimed he was spending most of his time on set sat down, although he can walk on his own, he was not able to put strain on his back for long periods of time.
Also this week, Hart's Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish revealed the actor was doing really good following his crash.
She told People magazine: "He's doing really really good. I talked to him the other day. He is doing good."
Last month, Hart was in his car with two other people - driver Jared Black and Jared's fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - when the Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.
Both Hart and Black were taken to hospital after sustaining major back injuries, but Broxterman did not need medical treatment.
The Get Hard actor - who has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart and Kenzo, 22 months, with spouse Eniko - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.
