It's all systems go for 2019 matric final exams, says Education Dept
The Department of Basic Education on Thursday said it was confident everything was in place for successful matric exams and the department was cautiously optimistic this would translate into an improved pass rate.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education on Thursday said it was confident everything was in place for successful matric exams and the department was cautiously optimistic this would translate into an improved pass rate.
More than 600, 000 learners are registered for the final exams, which get underway in earnest next week and wrap up in November. Officials from the department briefed Parliament’s Basic Education oversight committee.
It’s the final school hurdle for hundreds and thousands of learners. For the national and provincial departments of Basic Education, it’s the culmination of months of planning for the printing and secure storage of exam papers and the appointment of monitors and markers.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the overall outcome of the matric exams on the evening of 7 January and pupils will be able to get their results from their schools the following day.
The Department of Basic Education’s Paddy Padayachee said: “The only red [flag] we have is under-staff capacity, but… heads of departments will ensure all examinations, especially the Grade 12 one, get all the resources they do need, even if they have insufficient budget.”
Security of question papers and service delivery protests also posed a risk.
“We’ve indicated as red [flags], community protests because they’re not really something we can predict.,” Padayachee said.
Quality assurance body Umalusi said it was all systems go. Umalusi also outlined its state of readiness for the 2019 exams.
It said while there were still some problems in certain provinces but heads of departments had been alerted to address the issues urgently.
“I can report to the South African public that by and large, our system is ready to administer the 2019 finals examinations. But Umalusi will be monitoring the conduct of the examinations to ensure full compliance," said Umalasi chief executive officer Mafu Rakometsi.
The sittings were expected to run from 23 October to 28 November 2019.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rain set for Gauteng
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
Gumede feels 'violated' after house raid
-
Afrikaans lobby group disappointed after Maties language policy ruling
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Myeni seeks postponement of case but judge wants guarantee she won't fire lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.