Ipid dismisses claims it manipulated performance figures
This follows a report by accountability journalism project Viewfinder, that the police watchdog manipulated case statistics and closed cases early.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has dismissed claims that it manipulated its performance figures.
Ipid appeared before Parliament's police committee on Thursday to brief MPs on its annual performance.
Police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said Ipid faces a serious credibility challenge following reports that it inflated its performance statistics.
"So the trust we have in Ipid has been compromised and the trust which the public is supposed to have in Ipid has been compromised."
But Ipid’S head of internal audit Vivian Selaoli said that the Auditor-General organisation would never permit it to publish incorrect figures in its annual report.
That document showed that Ipid improved on its targets from 65% to 83% and referred over 2,000 cases to the NPA.
"Those statistics that we are supposedly inflating, I just need to give members assurance that even if we were corrupt to the core and we were trying to cook up and finalising cases in a manner that were not in line, there is no way that those processes can escape the hand of the AG."
The committee said it wanted a follow-up meeting with Ipid to discuss the matter further.
