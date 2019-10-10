Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".
The US Treasury department's Foreign Assets Control office on Thursday prohibited members of the Gupta family and a business associate from doing business with the US or any US nationals.
The US Treasury announced that it has sanctioned Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta and Salim Essa for their alleged involvement in corruption in South Africa.
This falls under an executive order issued in the United States.
They have been cited for over payments on government contracts, bribery, and other corruption claims to fund political contributions and influence government actions.
The US said Thursday's sanctions demonstrated the country's unwavering commitment to supporting the rule of law and accountability in South Africa
Through a statement on Thursday, the department said the US government made the decision in line with the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
“The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets. Treasury’s designation targets the Guptas’ pay-to-play political patronage, which was orchestrated at the expense of the South African people,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. “The Guptas and Essa have used their influence with prominent politicians and parties to line their pockets with ill-gotten gains. We will continue to exclude from the U.S. financial system those who profit from corruption.”
The US department also called their dealings in South Africa "a significant corruption network".
The Guptas have been implicated in various allegations of corruption, along with former president Jacob Zuma. Relations between the family and Zuma has been the focal point of much of the Inquiry into State Capture, currently being chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The US Department of the Treasury has designated 118 individuals and entities under act since it was signed in 2017.
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rain set for Gauteng
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
Ramaphosa: The boycott culture is over, let's use paying to take SA forward
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Indigenous languages are being diminished, says ConCourt
-
Gumede feels 'violated' after house raid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.