Gumede says raids on her home, co-accused politically motivated
The Hawks, in partnership with the Asset Forfeiture Unit, said that they had successfully seized assets worth over R51 million belonging to former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused in her corruption case.
This follows raids at 10 properties on Thursday.
Assets seized include immovable properties in upmarket areas such as Umhlanga and Zimbali as well as luxury vehicles such as Porsches, Lamborghinis and Jaguars.
[WATCH] The Hawks have just seized one of the assets belonging to #ZandileGumede’s co-accused. Gumede and 15 others face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering related to a 2016 DSW tender. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/bltLlFeHxA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2019
[WATCH] Here are some of the vehicles that the Hawks have seized following raids in 10 premises. These are among the assets of those who are accused with #ZandileGumede in her corruption case. The Hawks say they plan to seize assets including properties,furniture. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/FwRLjdDVZT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2019
Gumede is facing charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering, together with former eThekwini senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and 14 others, including senior eThekwini municipal councillors.
Zandile Gumede said the raids were politically motivated.
Her spokesperson Mzomuhle Dube: "The reality of the matter is that we have a record of the former chair of the region Comrade Bheki Cele showing interest several times and we have a true record of our provincial leadership dealing with the matter of Zandile Gumede in a very unfair manner."
However, the Hawks said that Gumede had a real criminal case to answer to.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said that more raids should be expected throughout the country at homes belonging to corrupt politicians.
"And I'm sure that this will serve as a serious warning in terms of fighting corruption in this country that we do have the laws."
Gumede, Mthembu and two senior eThekwini managers are accused of colluding with four companies that received unlawful contracts that paid out over R230 million by February this year.
The matter is due in court in January next year.
