Gordhan hits back at Surve, tells him to produce proof of claims

Sekunjalo Holdings chairperson Iqbal Surve blamed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) raid on his offices and businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has responded to Sekunjalo Holdings chairperson Iqbal Survé's claims that he was behind the raid on his offices in Cape Town, saying that he had no oversight on the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and could not have directed their operation.

The FCSA conducted the raid on the offices of Sekunjalo and one of Survé's other business ventures in Cape Town on Wednesday, saying that it was investigating possible contraventions of Section 80 of the Financial Markets Act.

Survé denied any wrongdoing, saying the FCSA raid was a tactic designed to discredit his companies. He added these were classic intimidation tactics and orchestrated by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a statement released on Thursday by his lawyers, Gordhan said that Survé had launched unsubstantiated attacks on him without any evidence or facts. The minister also noted that Survé had attacked the judiciary by claiming that a judge had refused to issue a warrant to the FSCA and that another judge had because of his relationship with Gordhan.

JUST IN: #PravinGordhan through his lawyers have hit back at businessman Iqbal Surve that he’s behind the raids at his offices in Cape Town yesterday.



Says “It’s a distraction and deflections by those who have come under suspicion of one kind or other misdemeanor” BD pic.twitter.com/MnxpZKUsZh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2019

The minister challenged Survé to produce proof of his allegations against the judges and to take up Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's request for anyone with evidence of impropriety against the judiciary to come forward.

"Distractions and deflections are have become a reflexive response by those who are under suspicion of one or other kind of misdemeanours. What the public knows is that Mr Survé and his business entities have been the subject of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry. The attempt at deflecting attention from this, by making false and defamatory allegations against Minister Gordhan and others, will not assist him and others in being held accountable for possible transgressions of the law."

Gordhan added in the statement that he would not be distracted from his task of stabilising key institutions of the state that had been damaged by state capture and corruption.