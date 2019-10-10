Gordhan hits back at Surve, tells him to produce proof of claims
Sekunjalo Holdings chairperson Iqbal Surve blamed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) raid on his offices and businesses.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has responded to Sekunjalo Holdings chairperson Iqbal Survé's claims that he was behind the raid on his offices in Cape Town, saying that he had no oversight on the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and could not have directed their operation.
The FCSA conducted the raid on the offices of Sekunjalo and one of Survé's other business ventures in Cape Town on Wednesday, saying that it was investigating possible contraventions of Section 80 of the Financial Markets Act.
Survé denied any wrongdoing, saying the FCSA raid was a tactic designed to discredit his companies. He added these were classic intimidation tactics and orchestrated by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
In a statement released on Thursday by his lawyers, Gordhan said that Survé had launched unsubstantiated attacks on him without any evidence or facts. The minister also noted that Survé had attacked the judiciary by claiming that a judge had refused to issue a warrant to the FSCA and that another judge had because of his relationship with Gordhan.
JUST IN: #PravinGordhan through his lawyers have hit back at businessman Iqbal Surve that he’s behind the raids at his offices in Cape Town yesterday.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2019
Says “It’s a distraction and deflections by those who have come under suspicion of one kind or other misdemeanor” BD pic.twitter.com/MnxpZKUsZh
The minister challenged Survé to produce proof of his allegations against the judges and to take up Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's request for anyone with evidence of impropriety against the judiciary to come forward.
"Distractions and deflections are have become a reflexive response by those who are under suspicion of one or other kind of misdemeanours. What the public knows is that Mr Survé and his business entities have been the subject of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry. The attempt at deflecting attention from this, by making false and defamatory allegations against Minister Gordhan and others, will not assist him and others in being held accountable for possible transgressions of the law."
Gordhan added in the statement that he would not be distracted from his task of stabilising key institutions of the state that had been damaged by state capture and corruption.
Popular in Politics
-
Lamola welcomes US govt's sanctions on Guptas, Salim Essa
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
BMA to tighten entry ports, SANDF to police borders, says Ramaphosa
-
'Electricity behemoth' Eskom needs to be modernised, says Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa: The boycott culture is over, let's use paying to take SA forward
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.