ConCourt rules in favour of Stellenbosch University's language policy
The university said it made English the main language to provide equal access to all students and promote multilingualism.
JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday morning that Stellenbosch University's policy that makes English the main language is reasonable and should remain in place.
The university said it made the move to provide equal access to all students and promote multilingualism.
The language policy, however, became a bone of contention since it was first implemented in 2016 with some saying it was unconstitutional and unfair to mother tongue Afrikaans speakers.
Justice Johan Froneman made the ruling on Thursday morning.
“It [the court] finds that the 2016 policy was constitutionally justified. The evidence by the university found that brown and white Afrikaans first-year entrants to the university are able to be taught in English.”
