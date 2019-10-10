'Electricity behemoth' Eskom needs to be modernised, says Ramaphosa
The president said the private sector would play a key role in Eskom’s overhaul but said the state would remain in charge.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday gave the first indication of how Eskom’s overhaul would look like.
The president described the power utility as an “electricity behemoth” that needed to be modernised. He said the private sector would play a key role in Eskom’s overhaul but said the state would remain in charge.
Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ramaphosa said much progress had been made in stabilising Eskom since load-shedding set the economy reeling earlier this year.
Details of Eskom’s restructuring would go before Cabinet soon in the form of a special paper, which Ramaphosa said would be made public later this month.
But he gave some hints, saying the state would continue to have full control over transmission (the power lines), parts of generation – with renewables coming into play – and a role in distribution (the national grid).
“That is the architecture that is playing out, but the main important aspect is we want smart partnerships with the private sector,” Ramaphosa.
Eskom can’t raise the revenue it needs to cover operating costs and Ramaphosa said its debt was unsustainable.
“It is when we involve the private sector that we will be able to modernise – that is when we will be able to embrace, yes, renewable technologies because those technologies are coming at us fast and furious,” he said.
Popular in Politics
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Ramaphosa: The boycott culture is over, let's use paying to take SA forward
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
Lamola welcomes US govt's sanctions on Guptas, Salim Essa
-
WC ANC's turnaround won't happen overnight - Kalako
-
Tea with Helen: Malema snubs Zille’s offer for a sit down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.