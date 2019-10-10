Myeni to ask for another postponement after appointing new lawyer

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, which has brought the application, said it would strongly oppose Dudu Myeni’s request.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni has appointed a new legal representative and will on Thursday ask the court to postpone an application to have her declared a delinquent director.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has brought the application, said it would strongly oppose Myeni’s request.

The matter was scheduled to be heard on Monday, but Myeni told Outa she could not afford to travel to Pretoria to defend herself.

On Tuesday, her former legal representative addressed the court as a courtesy, saying she needed time to prepare a submission.

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage said Myeni’s affidavit addressed issues related to her current circumstances, but that the matter could not be delayed for any longer.

“She provides some reasons around financing and she needs a pro bono lawyer. We will be arguing against this case. She cannot continue to play this game to stay out of court.”