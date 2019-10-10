Myeni to ask for another postponement after appointing new lawyer
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, which has brought the application, said it would strongly oppose Dudu Myeni’s request.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni has appointed a new legal representative and will on Thursday ask the court to postpone an application to have her declared a delinquent director.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has brought the application, said it would strongly oppose Myeni’s request.
The matter was scheduled to be heard on Monday, but Myeni told Outa she could not afford to travel to Pretoria to defend herself.
On Tuesday, her former legal representative addressed the court as a courtesy, saying she needed time to prepare a submission.
Outa’s Wayne Duvenage said Myeni’s affidavit addressed issues related to her current circumstances, but that the matter could not be delayed for any longer.
“She provides some reasons around financing and she needs a pro bono lawyer. We will be arguing against this case. She cannot continue to play this game to stay out of court.”
Popular in Business
-
Actors are told 'take it or leave it', says former 'Isidingo' star
-
NW Gambling Board paid over R1m to companies linked to its chair
-
Sekunjalo Holdings raid followed claims of prohibited trading practices - FCSA
-
Strict conditions set before Eskom gets a R59bn boost
-
Ramaphosa: Many of Mboweni's economic growth reforms being implemented
-
Dudu Myeni accused of playing games after missing court twice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.