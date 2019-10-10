Myeni seeks postponement of case but judge wants guarantee she won't fire lawyer

Legal representatives for disgraced South African Airways (SAA) former board chair Dudu Myeni have asked the court for a postponement to familiarise themselves with the case to declare her a delinquent director.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal representatives for disgraced South African Airways (SAA) former board chair Dudu Myeni have asked the court for a postponement to familiarise themselves with the case.



The matter between Myeni and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is back in the North Gauteng High Court.

Myeni is accused of pushing for dodgy deals at SAA, adding to the airline's financial problems.

Outa and the Pilots Association want her declared a delinquent director.

Dudu Myeni has again failed to appear in court on Thursday, but she’s appointed Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi to represent her after her previous lawyer Daniel Mantsha withdrew from the case.

Buthelezi has asked Judge Ronel Tolmay for a postponement, saying his team has not had enough time to prepare for the matter.

The judge then asked him to commit that he will not withdraw from the case, even if there are financial constraints.

She also wants a guarantee from Myeni that she will not fire her lawyer after she pled poverty last week.

Outa is expected to oppose the postponement.