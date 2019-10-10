Djokovic, Thiem among top seeds to advance in Shanghai
The top three seeds Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev all play in the last-16 on Thursday.
BENGALURU - World number one Novak Djokovic extended his winning run in Asia when he strolled into the last-16 of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday.
The ATP Masters 1000 event is the Serb’s second tournament since a US Open fourth round withdrawal due to a shoulder injury and he arrived in Shanghai after winning the Japan Open in Tokyo over the weekend without dropping a set.
Djokovic, the defending champion, broke the 20-year-old Canadian three times and never dropped serve, wrapping up the match in 70 minutes to set up a clash with American John Isner, who beat Frenchman Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-3.
Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem, who won the China Open in Beijing at the weekend, beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(3) 6-3 to set up a last-16 clash with Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.
After the opening set went with serve until the tiebreak, Thiem needed only one break of serve in the second to advance.
Fifth seed Alexander Zverev saved three set points in a 16-minute opening set tiebreak during his straight-sets victory over French qualifier Jeremy Chardy, winning 7-6(13) 7-6(3) in one hour and 47 minutes.
Greece’s sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas came out on top in two tiebreaks to beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) 7-6(3) in their second-round match.
“I knew it was going to be tough, and it was very tough,” Tsitsipas, who plays Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz next, said.
“I think, mostly, the concentration that I have put and the work that I have put into that match, I still felt like I had to put a lot in order to get that outcome at the end.”
The top three seeds Djokovic, Roger Federer and US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev all play in the last-16 on Thursday.
Popular in Sport
-
England v France, New Zealand v Italy World Cup games cancelled over typhoon
-
F1 monitoring Typhoon Hagibis ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
-
Crystal Palace act after Zaha subjected to racist abuse
-
SAHRC's Buang Jones barred from commenting on Etzebeth racism probe
-
'Fact' - Boks coach says All Blacks get better treatment from refs
-
Canada lock Larsen apologises to Boks for red card
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.