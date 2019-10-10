CT murder rate on decline since SANDF deployment - police

Cape Town Police have noticed a drop in the murder rate since the launch of Operation Lockdown, which involved the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Annual crime stats showed there were almost 4,000 murders in the Western Cape between April 2018 and March this year.

Since July, police operations were bolstered by a presidential declaration to allow the SANDF to assist with anti-crime operations in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the province's murder rate had come down since then.

“The operations instituted by the integrated forces have covered a lot of ground and as a consequence, murders in the Cape metropole are showing a decline,” Potelwa said.

The deployment was initially meant to end on 16 September but has been extended to 31 March 2020.

