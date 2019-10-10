CT bus enforcement unit arrest five more in Nyanga

Five men were arrested for being in possession of a firearm at a bus stop on Govan Mbeki Road just after 2pm on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's newly established bus enforcement unit has made more arrests in Nyanga.

Since the unit's launch in September, 11 people have been arrested.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "Five suspects were arrested at a bus stop for the illegal possession of a firearm. Over and above the arrests that we've already seen, we've seen some great arrests and I think the criminals are really starting to know that with the mix of uniformed officers and undercover police officers that their time is running short and that they are going to get caught."

The unit consists of 20 members and its operations are intelligence-driven.

"Robberies previously were seen as crimes of opportunity. As of last year, we started to see a bit of spike. The SAPS are constitutionally mandated to keep us safe but we know they are under-resourced and that's not happening."