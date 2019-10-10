Crystal Palace act after Zaha subjected to racist abuse
Premier League side Crystal Palace did not say what action they had taken or give further details.
LONDON - Premier League side Crystal Palace said on Wednesday they had taken action after Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha was again subjected to racist abuse on social media.
“We will not tolerate this behaviour being directed at any of our players and will fully support them in dealing with such incidents,” the South London club said on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk).
“Any action we can take unilaterally as a club will be taken immediately and we will also seek cooperation from other clubs where relevant, following that we will pursue the matter criminally with the full force of whatever the law allows.”
Zaha said earlier this year that he was subjected to racist abuse in “nearly every game”.
