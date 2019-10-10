Councillor wants Bonteheuwel reclassified as a suburb
A Bonteheuwel ward councillor is calling for the area to be reclassified as a suburb and no longer as a township.
The area was established as a coloured township under the apartheid regime's Group Areas Act.
Councillor Angus McKenzie explains: "There's no official terminology for suburb vs township when it comes to our communities. Bonteheuwel was started in the 1960s through the Group Areas Act and a township refers to a community that is under-resourced, under-developed and is a place segregated by race."
He said Bonteheuwel had grown beyond the township definition and should no longer be defined by the past.
"In terms of making it a much safer place, jacking up the public transport systems that we have in the place, upgrading of our central business district, a lot of the things we've done to achieve these things has gotten us to a point where there is really not much difference between a place like Bonteheuwel and a place like Rondebosch and a place like Parow."
The motion to reclassify the area will be tabled at a sub-council meeting next Wednesday.
