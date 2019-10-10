English, Afrikaans remain equal at Stellenbosch University - ConCourt

The university said it made English the main language to provide equal access to all students and promote multilingualism.

JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday morning that Stellenbosch University's policy that makes English the main language is reasonable and should remain in place.

The language policy, however, became a bone of contention since it was first implemented in 2016 with some saying it was unconstitutional and unfair to mother tongue Afrikaans speakers.