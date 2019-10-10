Case against Mossel Bay pupils accused of murder postponed
The teenagers made their first appearance in the local magistrates court on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The case against three Mossel Bay schoolboys accused of killing one of their peers has been postponed to next week.
The three teenagers will be back in the dock next week for a bail application.
The deceased, Khuselo Ndanda, was in grade nine and his alleged attackers are believed to be in grades 10, 11 and 12 at Hillcrest Secondary School.
The 16-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the chest and died in hospital. The motive for the incident is not yet clear.
There’ve been three stabbings at schools across the country this week alone; in one of the incidents, a Sebokeng pupil was stabbed to death at school.
A 17-year-old former learner of the same school was also murdered over the weekend.
It's understood Michaela Booysen and a friend were robbed and she died after being struck over the head.
