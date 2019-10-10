Border Cricket names Sanelisiwe Kuzwayo as first female cricket services manager

Sanelisiwe Mzimela Kuzwayo is the first female to be appointed as a cricket service manager under Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) auspices.

CAPE TOWN - Border Cricket have appointed Sanelisiwe Mzimela Kuzwayo as their new cricket services manager at Buffalo Park.



Sanelisiwe has re-located from Kwazulu-Natal where she had been employed at KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union since 2008.

“Border Cricket’s mission is to effectively facilitate, implement and co-ordinate quality cricket programmes and memorable events that encourage community participation and stakeholder involvement, we feel that Saneliswe is a good fit and will play an integral part in assisting us to achieve this mission," said CEO of Border Cricket, Thando Booi.

She had been the development manager since 2014 as well as managing and administering the KZN Hubs and RPC Development Programme.