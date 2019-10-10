BMA to tighten entry ports, SANDF to police borders, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Border Management Authority (BMA) would tighten the ports of entry and that the SANDF would also assist in policing the borders.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that measures were being put in place to better manage the country's borders.
Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon.
Government has been criticised for not stopping the inflow of illegal immigrants into the country.
He said that the Border Management Authority (BMA) would tighten the ports of entry.
"Once established, the BMA will ensure a more efficient processing of people as well as goods that move into the republic."
Ramaphosa said that the SANDF would also assist in policing the borders.
"As part of this strategy, 15 army subunits have been deployed for border safeguarding."
Popular in Politics
-
Lamola welcomes US govt's sanctions on Guptas, Salim Essa
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
'Electricity behemoth' Eskom needs to be modernised, says Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa: The boycott culture is over, let's use paying to take SA forward
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
Gordhan hits back at Surve, tells him to produce proof of claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.