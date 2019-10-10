BMA to tighten entry ports, SANDF to police borders, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Border Management Authority (BMA) would tighten the ports of entry and that the SANDF would also assist in policing the borders.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that measures were being put in place to better manage the country's borders.

Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon.

Government has been criticised for not stopping the inflow of illegal immigrants into the country.

He said that the Border Management Authority (BMA) would tighten the ports of entry.

"Once established, the BMA will ensure a more efficient processing of people as well as goods that move into the republic."

Ramaphosa said that the SANDF would also assist in policing the borders.

"As part of this strategy, 15 army subunits have been deployed for border safeguarding."