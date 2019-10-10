Arrests of three NSFAS CT employees 'won't affect' 2020 applications

The trio was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing money from students and diverting it into their personal accounts.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said the arrest of three employees would not affect the 2020 applications cycle.

The trio was arrested on Tuesday at the NSFAS Wynberg office in Cape Town.

They allegedly stole money from students and diverted it into their personal accounts.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said they were tipped off by students who noticed dodgy activities in their accounts.

Carolissen said these were isolated incidents.

“NSFAS would like to reassure the public that the arrest of the three employees will not have any negative impact on our 2020 application cycle which is expected to close successfully on 30 November 2019," he added.

Police are also investigating the matter .