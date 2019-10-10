ANC confident Makhura will announce which male MEC is out

The party's NEC decided in July that David Makhura should comply with its policy and have 60% women MECs.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it was confident that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would announce which male MEC would be going on Friday.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) decided in July that Makhura should comply with its policy and have 60% female MECs, which means one of the five male-headed Gauteng departments would get a new female MEC.

The ANC policy is clear, where there is a male premier, the Cabinet must be 60% female, but Makhura's ratio is currently 50:50.

The NEC gave him a deadline of 19 August, which he did not meet.

But party spokesperson Dakota Legoete said this time it was all systems go.

“One male will have to go for us to respect the constitution of the NEC and subsequent to that, respect the fact that it's the responsibility of the nation to empower women," Legoete said.

Makhura already buckled under pressure once to return Panyaza Lesufi to education and this would be the second time he reversed his appointment decisions since elections in May.