37 Western Cape cops facing fraud & corruption charges, MPs told
This was revealed during a presentation of the SAPS' 2018/19 annual report at Parliament's police portfolio committee on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN – Thirty-seven Western Cape police officers are facing fraud and corruption charges.
This was revealed during a presentation of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) 2018/19 annual report at Parliament’s police portfolio committee on Wednesday.
Provincial legislature member and Democratic Alliance (DA) community safety spokesperson, Reagen Allen, said he would write to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz to request a thorough investigation of these cases.
“One is forced to question the integrity of some SAPS members as it was reported of the 37 cases members were charged with aiding with escape. Furthermore, fraud and corruption within SAPS have a dire effect on policing in the province,” Allen said.
