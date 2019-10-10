14 women out of 114 Nobel Literature Prize laureates
The names of the 2018 and 2019 laureates will be revealed on Thursday, 10 October, in Stockholm.
STOCKHOLM - Women make up half of mankind, but only 14 of the 114 Nobel Literature Prize laureates.
Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.
2015 - Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)
2013 - Alice Munro (Canada)
2009 - Herta Mueller (Germany)
2007 - Doris Lessing (Britain)
2004 - Elfriede Jelinek (Austria)
1996 - Wislawa Szymborska (Poland)
1993 - Toni Morrison (United States)
1991 - Nadine Gordimer (South Africa)
1966 - Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel
1945 - Gabriela Mistral (Chile)
1938 - Pearl Buck (United States)
1928 - Sigrid Undset (Norway)
1926 - Grazia Deledda (Italy)
1909 - Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)
