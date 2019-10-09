Zondo Commission investigators struggling to get Bosasa documents from curators
Former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford was meant to cross-examine former Bosasa executives Angelo Agrizzi and Frans Voster on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The legal wrangling over the fight for the reversal of Bosasa’s liquidation and its conflict over curators has led to the postponement of the state capture commission.
Former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford was meant to cross-examine former Bosasa executives Angelo Agrizzi and Frans Voster on Wednesday.
But those plans were halted after the pair complained that they had no access to documents needed for their testimonies at the commission.
The state capture commission sat for less than an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday. Most of that time was spent on a submission made by evidence leader Paul Pretorius on the postponement application by Agrizzi and Voster.
The two men who testified that Wakeford was complicit in corrupt dealings at Bosasa said they needed the records which were under the close guard of Bosasa curators to back-up their evidence.
Even attempts by the commission’s investigators to obtain the documents were unsuccessful, as Pretorius explained.
“Part of the dispute between Agrizzi and Voster on the one hand and Mr Wakeford on the other relates to factual matters of the documentation. That Bosasa documentation is at present under the control of one or other curators who are in dispute as to who the rightful curator is.”
However, Wakeford’s lawyers were dissatisfied with the turn of events, saying Agrizzi and Voster were misrepresenting the facts.
They did nonetheless concede to the postponement.
Popular in Local
-
Foreign nationals 'tired of these South Africans' as they look to leave SA
-
Agrizzi, Voster accused of 'wilfully' misleading Zondo commission
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in north-eastern KZN, Gauteng
-
SAHRC: We want Etzebeth to play, we want Boks to win RWC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.