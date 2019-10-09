Why ex-Bosasa officials Agrizzi, Vorster won’t be cross-examined today

The pair was due to be cross-examined by former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford who they implicated in corrupt dealings at the company.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi and the company’s former head of central business Frans Vorster won’t be cross-examined on Wednesday after proceedings were postponed.

The pair was due to be cross-examined by former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford who they implicated in corrupt dealings at the company.

Wakeford was accused of being on Bosasa’s payroll, but he denied the allegations. He was placed on special leave after the allegations emerged at the commission in January this year.

Shortly after the state capture commission got under way on Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted a 30-minute adjournment so that legal teams could deal with technicalities. This included the request for a postponement, which Zondo granted after the adjournment.

“I am going to postpone the cross-examination for Mr Agrizzi and Mr Vorster. Another date will be determined in due course. That puts us at the end of proceedings for today.”

Evidence Leader Paul Pretorius raised concern about a dispute over the attainment of documents from Bosasa that may be needed in the cross-examination of Agrizzi and Frans Voster.

The postponement came after evidence leader Paul Pretorius said Wakeford’s accusers wanted to first access Bosasa documentation before their cross-examination took place. However, the documents are currently under the control of the Bosasa’s curators.

He said the commission’s investigators were also unsuccessful in their attempts to secure the documents after issuing a summons in June.

The deputy chief justice said a new date for cross-examination would be communicated soon.

“I am not going to fix any date as that must still be worked out, but an attempt will be made to make sure a date is set as soon as possible. I have no doubt that the investigation that must be carried out for cross-examination will be done as soon as possible.”

