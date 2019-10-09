Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in north-eastern KZN
Authorities said the downpours were expected to make landfall later on Wednesday evening.
DURBAN - The South African Weather Service on Wednesday issued a warning of severe thunderstorms in north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal.
Authorities said the downpours were expected to make landfall later in the evening.
The KZN provincial government said disaster management teams would keep a close eye on areas that were prone to localised flooding.
A forecaster at the SA Weather Service Kgolofelo Mahlangu said: “There are possibly some heavy downpours that are going to come with this thunderstorm. The storms are expected to cover parts of uMkhanyakude Municipality and the eastern parts of Zululand Municipality.”
Watch:09/10/2019 20h00 TO:10/10/2019 04h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are expected over the north-eastern parts of KZN from this evening (Wednesday) extending into tomorrow morning with possible heavy downpours and strong damaging winds.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2019
Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 9.10.2019 pic.twitter.com/pmeVcQjo5u— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2019
