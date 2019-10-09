Untu urges the police to prioritise train fires in WC

Earlier this week a fire broke out and gutted three carriages at Glencairn Station.

CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) said the police’s Crime Intelligence unit must prioritise train fires in the Western Cape to establish whether a sinister third force could be behind them.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out and gutted three carriages at Glencairn Station; Metrorail said the cause of that fire had not yet been determined.

Untu said it was appalling that there had been no arrests following the spate of train fires in the last two years.

The union's Sonja Carstens said even with increased security in the Western Cape and the appointment of new private security companies, fires continue but now at more remote train stations.

“We believe it is high time that the police make some arrests so that we can see who’s behind the train fires," Carstens added.

She added that Glencairn station was one of the facilities being used to do test runs on the new trains.