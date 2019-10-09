Underpaid and overworked - More of SA's top actors bemoan 'modern-day slavery'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Underpaid and overworked - More of SA's top actors bemoan 'modern-day slavery'

Some of the country's finest acting talents have spoken out against unfair practices in the industry in support of Vatiswa Ndara.

sa-actresses-collagejpg
sa-actresses-collagejpg
20 hours ago

Many industry peers have spoken out in solidarity with actress Vatiswa Ndara who penned an open letter on the exploitation of actors.

The veteran actress penned a letter to the Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa asking him to take action against the unfair working conditions faced by actors in the industry.

Ndara faces legal action against her after calling out local production company Ferguson Films for underpaying her and other unfair practices.

RELATED: Ferguson Films to sue Vatiswa Ndara over 'personal attack' in open letter

She told 702's Bongani Bingwa that Ferguson Films is contributing to a rotten system which only sees production companies and broadcasters profit.

The iGazi star announced that she would not be returning for the show's third season.

Fellow iGazi actor Talitha Ndima added her voice to the condemnation and said she herself had been made into a " modern-day slave".

Another actress, Keke Mphuthi also shared her experience while working on two productions with Ferguson Films in a Twitter thread.

Mphuthi alleges that she was underpaid and fired mid-season because she was pregnant. She claims she was not paid out her full contract as a result.

The Fergusons have not directly addressed the contents of Ndara’s letter. However, their Brendon de Kooker has been given instructions to take legal action.

Industry heavyweights such as Sello Maake Ka-Ncube have commended Ndara for having the courage to expose what many other actors have kept silent on.

Many of them claim that speaking out can lead to 'blacklisting' within the film and TV space.

Other stars who have spoken out against industry-wide ill-treatment include Rami Chuene and Zenande Mfenyana (both from The Queen), Nokuthula Mavuso (The River and Abomama), Kgomotso Christopher (Scandal and Isidingo), Masasa Mbangeni and Florence Masebe (The Republic) and Slindile Nodangala (Generations).

This article first appeared on 702 : Underpaid and overworked - More of SA's top actors bemoan 'modern-day slavery'

Timeline

More in Entertainment

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA