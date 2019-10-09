Walters: I won’t campaign through the media for DA Federal Council top post

Thomas Walters is busy trying to persuade voters in the upcoming DA elections to back him to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of long-serving chairperson James Selfe.

CAPE TOWN - One of the candidates for the powerful position of Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson said while he believed he was the best person for the job, he wouldn’t be making use of the media to further his campaign.

Member of Parliament Thomas Walters, a former DA youth leader, was elected as deputy chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council in 2012 and again in 2015.

All four candidates have been told to abide by the DA’s Code of Conduct in their campaigns for the top post – but Walters, the DA’s first federal deputy chairperson, said his decision not to make use of the media to sway voters was one of principle.

“I obviously believe I am the best candidate for the job otherwise I wouldn’t be standing – but I just need to make it absolutely clear that I have made a firm decision that I am in no way externalising this particular contest. I am speaking to delegates and I’m not going to be commenting in the press on this matter.”

Walters said discussions around the direction the party should be taking would be held in the appropriate structures.

“It’s a very simple message from me, I don’t campaign in the media.”

Around 150 delegates will vote for a new Federal Council chairperson in Johannesburg on 20 October.