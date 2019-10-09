Third suspect still on the run after Cresta Shopping mall robbery

One suspect was shot and killed, while another was arrested on the N1 highway near Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still searching for a third person in connection with a robbery at the Cresta shopping centre. One suspect was shot and killed, while another was arrested on the N1 highway near Soweto on Tuesday.



The group robbed a Dion Wired store at Cresta mall and made off with electronics.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said a gun was recovered from one of the getaway cars and would be tested to see if it can be linked to other crimes.

“Police are still searching for a second vehicle, a white VW Polo hatchback, which went in the direction of Pimville. Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has applauded the vigilance of the members that led to the rapid response and swift arrests of the suspects," she added.