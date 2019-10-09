Survé blames Gordhan after Sekunjalo's Cape Town offices raided
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has confirmed that it raided the premises targeting hard drives, including the laptop of Survé personal assistant.
JOHANNESBURG - Sekunjalo chairperson Iqbal Survé has blamed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for a raid on the company's premises in Cape Town earlier on Wednesday.
The FSCA said it was probing allegations of irregular share trading against another of Survé's companies, Ayo Technology Solutions.
Various questions emerged about that company during the Public Investment Corporation Inquiry.
A video has been released by the Independent Media, which is owned Survé, by who is heard talking to officials during the raid.
"This is purely a fishing expedition on your part to get information that we know from Pravin Gordhan on the president and various ministers and various others."
It’s not known exactly what was seized.
