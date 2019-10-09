State capture commission releases document issued to Jacob Zuma
This follows the dismissal of a Business Day report by commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, which claimed that Jacob Zuma had been provided with questions prior to his next appearance.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has released an 11-page document containing areas of interest on which its questions to former President Jacob Zuma will be based.
This follows the dismissal of a Business Day report by commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, which claimed that Zuma had been provided with questions prior to his next appearance.
The document was sent to Zuma’s lawyers by the commission’s evidence leader Paul Pretorius as per an agreement reached with the former president that he would be appraised of the subjects the inquiry wanted to ask him about.
The document covers several issues ranging from governance during Zuma’s administration, his relationship with the Gupta family and his knowledge of the controversial nuclear build programme.
The areas of interest are derived from the testimonies of a number of witnesses who have implicated Zuma in unethical and corrupt conduct.
During his last appearance in July, Zuma was cross-examined about the evidence of former GCIS director general Themba Maseko, former Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor and former Minister Barbara Hogan, among others, linking him to dodgy demands made to government officials in his name by members of the Gupta family.
He will also be requested to provide reasons for the sacking of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015 and why he was replaced by Des Van Rooyen, whose stint in the office lasted a weekend.
Based on the evidence provided by Nene, Zuma will be asked about the costs and investigations of the nuclear build project and his interactions with Nene about it.
Zuma was accused of trying to fast-track the programme that would have crippled the South African fiscus.
The commission is also interested to know from Zuma whether he benefited from Bosasa as claimed by Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony.
And as explained by Zondo, the document does not contain any questions.
Popular in Local
-
Dudu Myeni accused of playing games after missing court twice
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
‘We need to leave this country’: Foreign nationals in CT call on UN for help
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
Duduzane Zuma's testimony in a nutshell
-
SAHRC denies favouring black people when handling cases
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.