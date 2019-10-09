State capture commission releases document issued to Jacob Zuma

This follows the dismissal of a Business Day report by commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, which claimed that Jacob Zuma had been provided with questions prior to his next appearance.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has released an 11-page document containing areas of interest on which its questions to former President Jacob Zuma will be based.

The document was sent to Zuma’s lawyers by the commission’s evidence leader Paul Pretorius as per an agreement reached with the former president that he would be appraised of the subjects the inquiry wanted to ask him about.

The document covers several issues ranging from governance during Zuma’s administration, his relationship with the Gupta family and his knowledge of the controversial nuclear build programme.

The areas of interest are derived from the testimonies of a number of witnesses who have implicated Zuma in unethical and corrupt conduct.

During his last appearance in July, Zuma was cross-examined about the evidence of former GCIS director general Themba Maseko, former Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor and former Minister Barbara Hogan, among others, linking him to dodgy demands made to government officials in his name by members of the Gupta family.

He will also be requested to provide reasons for the sacking of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015 and why he was replaced by Des Van Rooyen, whose stint in the office lasted a weekend.

Based on the evidence provided by Nene, Zuma will be asked about the costs and investigations of the nuclear build project and his interactions with Nene about it.

Zuma was accused of trying to fast-track the programme that would have crippled the South African fiscus.

The commission is also interested to know from Zuma whether he benefited from Bosasa as claimed by Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony.

And as explained by Zondo, the document does not contain any questions.