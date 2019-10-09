SAHRC: We want Etzebeth to play, we want Boks to win RWC
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it was probing claims that comments by its legal head Buang Jones could prejudice an investigation into the Eben Etzebeth racism allegations.
The commission has confirmed it's asked Jones to refrain from commenting on the issue while the probe was underway.
The SAHRC received several complaints, including one from the Afrikanerbond, claiming that comments by Jones at a community meeting in Langebaan would prejudice the investigation.
Etzebeth was allegedly involved in a racist attack in Langebaan before the Rugby World Cup.
The commission last week filed legal papers with the Equality Court.
SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said that they were now investigating the claims against the body's legal head.
"Mr Jones was recalling what the community had been saying, for example, Mr Jones said that the community said Mr Etzebeth or the respondent must return to South Africa. The position of the commission is very clear: there's no call for Mr Etzebeth to come back, we want him to play and we want the Springboks to bring back that cup for us."
