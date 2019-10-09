SAHRC's Buang Jones barred from commenting on Etzebeth racism probe

The commission has received a rash of complaints, claiming comments allegedly made by Jones at a community meeting in Langebaan about a week ago would prejudice the investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed it requested its legal head Buang Jones to stop commenting on the Eben Etzebeth racism investigation, for now.

The commission has received a rash of complaints, claiming comments allegedly made by Jones at a community meeting in Langebaan, in the Western Cape, about a week ago would prejudice the investigation.

Etzebeth is under scrutiny from the SAHRC after allegations emerged that he was involved in a racist attack in Langebaan in August.

Western Cape Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said: “We are saying that we will look at the complaints brought forward so that we can investigate them and find out if there’s any truth to the matter.”

Meanwhile, those accusing Etzebeth of racism and assault want R1 million in compensation.

This was confirmed by the SAHRC, which is representing four complainants in the Equality Court matter.

Jones said the complainants wanted monetary compensation of over R1 million and an apology to the coloured community.

The commission said it had evidence, including voice notes and video content.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.