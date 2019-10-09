SAHRC's Buang Jones barred from commenting on Etzebeth racism probe
The commission has received a rash of complaints, claiming comments allegedly made by Jones at a community meeting in Langebaan about a week ago would prejudice the investigation.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed it requested its legal head Buang Jones to stop commenting on the Eben Etzebeth racism investigation, for now.
The commission has received a rash of complaints, claiming comments allegedly made by Jones at a community meeting in Langebaan, in the Western Cape, about a week ago would prejudice the investigation.
Etzebeth is under scrutiny from the SAHRC after allegations emerged that he was involved in a racist attack in Langebaan in August.
Western Cape Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said: “We are saying that we will look at the complaints brought forward so that we can investigate them and find out if there’s any truth to the matter.”
Meanwhile, those accusing Etzebeth of racism and assault want R1 million in compensation.
This was confirmed by the SAHRC, which is representing four complainants in the Equality Court matter.
Jones said the complainants wanted monetary compensation of over R1 million and an apology to the coloured community.
The commission said it had evidence, including voice notes and video content.
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
Popular in Local
-
Dudu Myeni accused of playing games after missing court twice
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
‘We need to leave this country’: Foreign nationals in CT call on UN for help
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
State capture commission releases document issued to Jacob Zuma
-
Duduzane Zuma's testimony in a nutshell
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.