Sadag: As many as 600 people call us every day with suicidal thoughts
International figures showed that on average, 800,000 people die every year from taking their own lives.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said on Wednesday it was inundated with calls from people on the verge of taking their own lives with as many as 600 reaching out every day.
Thursday marks World Mental Health Day with the focus on suicide.
#WokeForSuicidePrevention SADAG says the majority of people seeking help are female (70%), while the men who reach out for assistance are more serious. pic.twitter.com/dN6YOtI8Kf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2019
Sadag’s Cassey Chambers said 70% of the calls they received regarding suicide were from women.
“But the calls that we get from males are the most serious and they haven’t spoken about their depression, but they’re more likely to take their own lives,” Chambers said.
Forensic psychiatrist Larissa Panieri said gender-based violence was also a contributing factor to many women opting to take their own lives.
“They are more likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression and they have a deep shame of being a victim of domestic violence which is on top of their mental illness,” she said.
Sadag said while it had drastically expanded its resources to reach as many people in need as possible, it didn’t receive any financial assistance from government. The group spent more than a R100,000 on telephone bills per month, among other expenses.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
