Ranjeni Munusamy: Dhanajaya Naidoo an unreliable, untrustworthy witness

JOHANNESBURG - Tiso Blackstar senior journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has accused former Crime Intelligence (CI) official Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo of being an unreliable and untrustworthy witness.

Munusamy on Wednesday filed another supporting affidavit to the state capture commission of inquiry seeking to cross-examine Naidoo on his evidence. She was placed on special leave and said she had also applied to give oral and written evidence contradicting Naidoo’s version of events.

Munusamy’s name was first mentioned at the commission last month after it emerged that her car was allegedly paid off using funds from CI’s secret service account. At the time, Munusamy was not working as a journalist. In 2003, she was suspended by the Sunday Times for passing a story to the City Press on then-National Director of Public Prosecutions Bulelani Ngcuka. She resigned before disciplinary measures were instituted against her. Munusamy then worked as a communications specialist.

She said she wanted to cross-examine Naidoo because he appeared to be confused, uncertain, or simply could not recall a number of details surrounding his allegations against her.

The journalist said she also wanted the commission to be allowed to be shown a photograph of Naidoo as she did not recall ever meeting him as he claimed.

Munusamy said the allegations made against her had damaged her reputation and dignity as a “well-respected journalist”. She said it would be in the best interests of the commission to grant her applications so that the work of the inquiry was not undermined.