Proteas women continue to struggle in India after 8 wicket loss

Having lost the T20 series, South Africa would have been looking to bounce back in the 50 over format.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas women continued to struggle on their tour of India, going down by eight wickets in the first of 3 ODI’s.

Having lost the T20 series, South Africa were looking to bounce back in the 50 over format.

Stand-in captain, Sune Luus won the toss and elected to bat first with South Africa being bowled out for 164. The visitors were on the back foot straight away with opener Lizelle Lee dismissed off the very first ball of the innings, Jhulan Goswami taking the first of her three wickets.

The visitors did manage to recover to 103/5 at the halfway stage, with Marizanne Kapp leading the charge with the bat, notching up 54 from 64 balls.

South Africa, though, lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed with just under five overs to spare. The response from India was the polar opposite to the way South Africa started their innings, with Priya Punia (75*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (55) putting on 83 runs for the first wicket.

Debutant Nondumiso Shangase picked up the wicket of Rodrigues in the 21st over, but by that stage, the damage had already been done.

Punam Raut (16) was the only other wicket to fall, off the bowling of Nadine de Klerk as India romped to victory with eight overs to spare.

After the match, Luus said they didn’t put enough runs on the board to cause India any problems.

“We decided to bat first, wanting 220 plus and we obviously didn’t get that. We still had some positives from the match, with Marizanne batting really well. Our focus now is definitely on the next match,” she said.

Luus was confident that the batting performance would improve.

“We would obviously like our middle order to fire when the top is not, but I guess that’s just a confidence thing and I’m sure in the next match it will be a lot better,” she said.

The second ODI is at Vadodara on Friday.