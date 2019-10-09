Process to appoint new WC top cop still ongoing

Police Minister Bheki Cele has apparently stepped in and stopped the process. This comes after Major-General Jeremy Vearey lodged a complaint with police management after his application for the post was tampered with.

CAPE TOWN - There's still no clarity as to when police will appoint a commissioner for the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo, however, said that the process remained ongoing.

"The process is still ongoing. I can't tell you much more. When we are done, we will make a proper announcement."

Police were expected to complete the process in August.